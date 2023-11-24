AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Wilson, 81, of Austintown, passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Assumption Village Nursing Center in North Lima after an extended illness.

He was born April 15, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Nan (Coalmer) Wilson.

Ron was a 1960 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

He then served his country in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged in 1963.

After his military service Ron went to work as a truck driver for the Coca Cola Company beginning in 1968. He worked for more than 35 years, retiring in 2003.

He married the former Joanne B. Drabik on April 23, 1966. They shared 57 years of marriage and a lifetime of wonderful, happy memories. Together they had a son, Michael Paul, to whom they were extremely devoted. He preceded his father in death, March 11, 2006.

Ron was a longtime member of the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Austintown for many years where he served as a Deacon. He was very active and involved in his church and served in any way he could.

He enjoyed golfing, taking walks and his family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Clearwater, Florida.

Besides his wife; Ron is survived by a sister, Joanne Grate, of North Lima; he also leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie (Ronald) Stevens, of Chesterland, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Besides his son; Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 28, at the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown, with the Rev. Brian Carpenter and Ron’s former Pastor and dear friend, Rev. Rick Stauffer, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church.

He will be laid to rest next to his beloved son, Michael, in the Green Haven Cemetery, Canfield.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.