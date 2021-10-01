Ronald C. Foy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Foy, 82, passed away Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center.



Ronald was born on July 20, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Jerry and Mona Foy.



He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and proud veteran of the United States Navy. While in the Navy he served under the USS Grayback submarine.



Later in life he taught and coached his sons in baseball. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and going on bus trips with his wife to Branson, Missouri.



Ronald will be deeply missed by his children, Jerry (DeAnne) Foy and Kevin (Kim) Foy; grandchildren, Tasha Foy-Fry, Ryan Foy, Jonathan Foy, Amanda Foy, Nicholas Foy, and Corban Foy; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews that were like grandchildren; and sister Darlene Carter.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Foy, whom he married on September 22, 1962; son, Ronald Matthew Foy and granddaughter, Jessica Tyler.



Services were private and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren.



Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send their heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald C. Foy please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.