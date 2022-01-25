YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Allen Dressel, 72 passed away at home on January 12, 2022, with his wife by his side.

Ron was born on May 25, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Oliver Otto Dressel Jr and Lois Claire Lingafelt Dressel.



On December 12, 1996, he was united in marriage to the former Cindy Jane Minor with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.



A graduate of Chaney High School, Ron served his county in the United States Army.

He began working at his father’s gas station at the early age of thirteen. He was employed as a welder for Youngstown Welding and V & M Steel retiring in 2012.

Ron enjoyed woodworking and took immense pride in his yard and garden. An avid Cleveland Browns fan he loved riding his Harley on the open road. Ron was known for helping neighbors and friends with yard work and snow plowing.



He is survived by his wife Cindy, son Ronald Allen Dressel, Jr., stepchildren Tami Minor, Myra Irvine, Perk Irvine and Cindy Irvine, siblings Richard Dressel, Joanne Allison, Donna Parker, and James Dressel, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companion Chance and feline friend Tiny.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale and Robert Dressel.



A memorial service will be held Monday, January 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m.



To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Allen Dressel please visit our Tribute Store.