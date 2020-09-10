Ronald Alan Durst, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Alan “Ron” Durst, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Georgia.

He was born on January 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio to Leland S. and Louise E. (Clark) Durst.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School and held an associate degree from Kent State University.



Ron was employed as a truck driver for most of his life and as a bus driver and Amish hauler in later years. He was a good mechanic of cars, motorcycles and lawn mowers and many of family said that if he could not fix it, no one could.



Of all the things in Ron’s life, his love of his family was the most defining. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren and never hesitated at the opportunity to help. He found great joy in using his talents and knowledge to help his family, friends and neighbors in any way he was able.



Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl (Johnson) Durst and his parents as well as his older brother, Walt (Joy) Durst and his sister-in-law, Judy Durst.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Ronald (Ashley) Durst, Tiffany (Jerry) Durst-Droeder, Michael (Jena) Durst and Damion Durst; his grandchildren, Hailie, Kaden and James Durst, AJ, Elizabeth and Jeremy Droeder. Ron had such a big heart that he will also be missed by his “adopted children” Amanda Erb, Rachel Miller and Frank Parker. He is also survived by his brothers, David Durst and Edd (Kathy) Durst, Sr. and his sisters, Catherine (Al) Klouda, V. Kay (Ken) Weeks and Linda Wyatt, along with many nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Ron will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel; where services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

