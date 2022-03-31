AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Morelli, 77, of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his residence.



Born July 21, 1944 in Youngstown, he was the son of Anthony and Eleanor (Schrom) Morelli.



Ron was a lifelong resident.

He served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement, he worked as a mechanic at Donnell Ford.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, walks in Mill Creek Park, photography, music and embraced computer technology.



He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Jerry (Lisa) Morelli and Todd (Rochelle) Morelli; his grandchildren, Nathan Morelli, Nicholas Morelli, Owen Morelli, Jordan (Blake Sudol) Morelli and Anthony Morelli and his sisters, Carol (David) Creps and Jeanine (David) Yosua.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Sunday, April 3, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service immediately following.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.