Ronald A. Kapics, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Kapics, 79 of Youngstown, died Monday evening, July 15, at his residence after a two year illness.

Ronald was born August 26, 1939 in Girard, a son of the late Andy and Eleanor (Graziosi) Kapics and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Ronald had worked in maintenace for the Public Library of Mahoning County for 25 years, retiring in 2014. Previously, he had been a supervisor for Servi-Clean for 15 years.

He was a member of St. Christine Parish.

He enjoyed making wine and won numerous awards for his wine. Ronald loved to travel with his most recent trip to Italy, where he was able to meet a large group of his family for the first time, being extra special to him. Family was very important to Ronald from the times he was involved with his three sons’ scouting activities and coaching Little League at Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and taking them on special vacations. Ronald loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing with his boys when they were younger.

He leaves his wife, the former Jane C. Hvisdak, whom he married September 11, 1965; three sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Kapics of Austintown, Thomas (Sheree) Kapics of Las Vegas and Michael (Sheila) Kapics of Poland and six grandchildren, Alyssa, Dominic, Collin, Camryn, Kylie and Macey. Ronald also leaves a brother, James (Kathy) Pachell of Cuyahoga Falls.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas Pachell.

Friends may call Thursday, July 18, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Parish.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

