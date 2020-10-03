Ronald A. James, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. James, Sr., 87, passed away Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 1, 1932, the son of Clifford and Bessie (Plant) James.

Ronald was the executive vice-president of MCI (Mobile Consultants, Inc.), retiring in 1996.

He attended Jackson-Milton High School and graduated from South High School.

Ronald enjoyed boating and raced cars in his youth. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The life he lived was grounded in his deep faith in God and his passion for introducing others to the love of Christ. He based his existence on the Word of God; in fact, it seemed as though he had a Scripture verse for every situation life presented him. His most quoted Scripture verse and the one he claimed to live by is found in Hebrews 13:5, which says, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

Ronald was a great man and will be truly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Martha M. Johns, whom he married September 21, 1949; his children, Leonard P. James of Warren, Robin W. (Leisa) James of Berlin Center, Clifford T. James of Boardman, Lisa J. (Stephen J., Sr.) Lee of North Jackson and Troy A. (Victoria) James of Salem; his sister, Sue McCrone of Burlington, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronald A. James, Jr. and his sister, Sondra Crutcher.

There will be a service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by visitation from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be given to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

