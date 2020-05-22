Ramona M. Wade, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona M. Wade, 89 passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Ramona was born in Kelford, North Carolina on July 23, 1930 the only daughter of the late Lela Mae (Hardy) Thompson.



Ramona was a devoted caregiver to many and a dedicated school bus aide to countless children. She was loved by all who knew her as everyone’s mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo when not camping and spotting dear at Meander Reservoir. A woman of faith she read the Bible and was a true believer.



She will be missed by her daughters, Marilyn (John) Evans, Linda Seman and Sharon Wade (Rick McGowan); son-in-law, Greg Deak; ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer with whom she shared 54 years of marriage; daughters, Gretchen Wade and Ramona Deak; a son, Richard Wade; brothers, James Thompson and Eugene Thompson and a grandson, Adam Wade.

Private family services were held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens where Ramona was buried next to her husband and son.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.