Rolin David Baker “Rollie”, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rolin David Baker, a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Boardman.

Rolin known as “Rollie” was born in Youngstown, June 14, 1950 to the late David S. and Thelma “Ruth” Baker.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1968.

He went on to work for Schwebel’s Baking Company for 30 years and retired in 1999. He attended TDDS where he earned his CDL. He then went on to obtain his real estate license. He spent the next ten years selling real estate for Klacik Realty.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved working on projects around his home and watching his grandson play sports.



Rollie is survived by his wife, former Beverly Kovach, of Canfield; they were married June 7, 1975; his two daughters, Amanda (Damian) Rudnytsky of McDonald and Holly (Brian Sweat) Baker of Canfield; three grandchildren, Trenton, Derek and Nicholai. He also leaves his sister, Renee (Andy) Snyder of Hudson and his brother, Rick (Maryann) Baker of Toms River, New Jersey along with several nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held for the family.

The Family requests material tributes in form of contributions to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 N. Broad Street, Canfield OH 44406.

