Roger Wayne Roessler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Wayne Roessler, 83, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hospice House.

Roger was born July 20, 1936 in Rosemount, Ohio the son of William and Paloma (Schisler) Roessler.

He worked as a machine operator before his retirement.

Roger was an Army Veteran serving from 1959 until being honorable discharged in 1962.

Roger loved being outdoors, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and working on cars. Roger was the loving husband of the late Valorie C. (Bates) Roessler.

He leaves his children, Deborah J. Howell and her fiancé Christopher with whom he made his home, Kimberly S. (Rick) Camelli of Newton Falls, Roger W. Roessler Jr. of Berlin Center, and James D. (Darcy) Roessler of North Carolina, grandchildren, Matthew J. Wallace of North Jackson, whom he raised as his own son, Richard, Shelly, Keri, Crystal, David, Ronnie, Aaron, Ian, Madison, Dylan and Peyton, as well as his great grandchildren, Wyatt, Gage, Claria, Valorie and Matthew Wallace Jr. and sisters, Viola Pack, Marjorie Roessler and Lois Pyles.

Besides his parents and wife, Roger is preceded in death by one brother William Roessler and four sisters, Janet Hall, Gladys Smith, Elleen August and Coleen Roessler.

Following Rogers wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Roger Wayne Roessler, please visit our Tribute Store.