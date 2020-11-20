Roger V. Beatty, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger V. Beatty, 78 of Youngstown, died early Thursday morning, November 19 at his residence.

Roger was born March 29, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of the late Vernon W. and Elizabeth (Geist) Beatty and was a lifelong area resident.

He grew up in Hubbard, graduating from Hubbard High School in 1960.

Following high school Roger served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S. Aircraft Carrier, Saratoga.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading and gambling. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching the games every week. He loved to travel, especially to Aruba but most importantly he loved being around friends and family.

Roger was lucky enough to be loved by two women named Nancy. He leaves his wife, the former Nancy Wagner, whom he married August 14, 1981 and his former wife, Nancy Schulz. Roger leaves his son, Brian (Kimberly) Beatty of Struthers; two daughters, Erin (Kevin) Kriss and Darla (Don) Hoffman, both of New Springfield; five grandchildren, Nick, Andy, Roger, Kristen, Mackenzie and eight great-grandchildren. Roger also leaves his sister, Judith Alden in Wyoming; several nieces and nephews and his beloved cats and will be dearly missed.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Roger V. Beatty please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.