CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden.

He is the current owner of World Market Development, Inc., a company specializing in Induction Heating, where he was semi-retired. He had been involved in the industry since 1973. He started out with Standel International, a family business where he worked with his father and brother and then later split off with his dad to World Market Development, Inc. and then later succeeded his father.

Roger was a 1971 graduate of Canfield High School where lettered on the golf team.

As an avid golfer, he was a past member of Leffingwell Hills Country Club. He was a past member of the Sigma Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles #213 and the Petri Club. He was a lifelong Canfield resident. Roger was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed landscaping and tending to his flowers.

He is survived by his son, Scott T. Bowden of Youngstown, Ohio; his grandson, Elijah T. Bowden and his siblings, Gary A Bowden (Kathy) of Apopka, Florida and Lori L. Bowden of Canfield, Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen L. Ruck of Columbus, Ohio.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Roger will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

