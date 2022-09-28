AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams.

Roger was a Sales Manager for Leaf Filter.

He was a 1981 graduate of Kenowa High School in Michigan and had attended Culinary School.

Roger loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed all sports. Roger loved his dogs, Doger and Sky.

Roger is survived by his wife, the former Tracey Picino, whom he married January 31, 2014; his sons, Jason (Angel) Williams of Cortland and Jeffrey (Cori) Williams of Conover, North Carolina; his brothers, Rick (Tammy) Williams, Robert (Tara) Williams both of Rockford, Michigan and Randy (Kim) of Mesa, Arizona and his grandchildren, Sadie, Cole, Easton, Bailey, Maximus and Maverick.

Friends may call from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.