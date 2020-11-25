Roger Lloyd Bruce, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lloyd Bruce, age 47, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.



Roger was born November 3, 1973 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Charles Bruce and Judy Bruce.



He was a 1992 graduate of Badger High School.

Roger was employed at Compass Packaging as a tow motor operator.

He was a former volunteer firefighter with Kinsman Fire Department.

Roger enjoyed the great outdoors. He was a racing fan, especially NASCAR and Mark Martin. His favorite musician was Bob Seger and his favorite song was Night Moves.



He was a member of Nelson United Methodist Church.



Roger is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Virda Bruce and Lloyd Arnold and nephew, Steven Bruce.



He is survived by his sons, Roger and Luke Bruce; his father, Charles (Peggy) Bruce; his mother, Judy Bruce; his brother, Steve Bruce; his sister, Lesley (Tommy) Cauffield; his grandmother, Margaret Arnold; his former wife, Diana Bruce; stepsiblings, Craig (Heidi) Keller, Keith Arnold, Kyle (Vicki) Arnold, Kayla (Hank) Stull and Corey Arnold; many nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends, Paul “Putz” (Christine) Pipic, Patty Grimes and George Dilly.



There will not be any calling hours or services.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Roger’s family.

