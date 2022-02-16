MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Gene Shafer, AKA “Big Red”, 84, was embraced by our savior, Jesus Christ when he passed away on February 13, 2022 (Super Bowl Sunday).

Roger was born on January 31, 1938, in Mecca, to Harry and Margaret Shafer.

Roger chose to serve his country as an Army Veteran.

Roger was an honorable member of his community, as he was a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Rod and Gun Club, Moose Lodge and a contributor to meals on wheels.

What he enjoyed most included fishing, hunting, bowling and dancing with his loving wife and children. Roger admired sports, as his favorite NFL team being the Cleveland Browns. Roger was a man of his word and sought to speak only the truth. His witty personality will be cherished for eternity. For those who knew and loved him, Roger has left his imprint on them forever.

Roger has joined his son, Brad in heaven and is survived by his wife, Esther Shafer; daughters- Vicki, Sue, Gwen, Maggie, Patty and Veronica and son, Andrew; brother-Charles; cousin-Rick Hope and many grandchildren.

Roger will always be loved and forever missed. “A new angel has joined our brother in heaven, both acting as our watchers in heaven.”

The Shafer family would like to thank all for the thoughts, prayers and outpourings of love and kindness.

There will be Calling Hours on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, Ohio 44410.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Chapel.

