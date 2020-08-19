Roger E. Wright, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger E. Wright of Vienna passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Roger was born on December 24, 1934 in Crandall, Indiana, the son of the late Hugh and Loretta (Lotich) Wright.

On June 19, 1965 he married the love of his life, Carol Wright and they spent 50 years together. Carol passed away on November 30, 2015.



Roger was a hard-working man and worked for many years as a mechanic at WCI Steel until his retirement in January of 1998.



There were many things that Roger enjoyed doing. He loved harness racing, bluegrass music and antique farm equipment which he would take to the Canfield Fair and Trumbull County Fair. Roger also had a love for stock car racing and would race at Sharon Speedway throughout the years. He thoroughly enjoyed going out to eat with his sisters and Marge. Even though Roger had a tough exterior, he had the best and most generous heart. He loved his family endlessly; they were everything to him.



Roger will be missed by his stepchildren Peter “Jeff” (Kimberly) Snyder and Kimberly (Jeff) Ryals; his grandchildren Heather McNealy, John Snyder, Emily Snyder, Shane Fulton and Lance Fulton; his eight great-grandchildren; his sisters Barbara Barner and Jeanette Bremick; his many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.



Besides his parents and his wife, Roger was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Fulton and his two brothers David and Gary Wright.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with calling hours one-hour prior.



