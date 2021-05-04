Rodney Lee Kaloci, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Lee Kaloci, 66, of Lordstown passed away Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 at his home.

Rodney was born November 7, 1954 in Warren.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and served his country in the Marine Corps from 1974 to 1979.

He began his truck driving career with Anchor Motor Freight and retired from Liberty Steel Company.

Rodney faithfully attended Gethsemane Lutheran Church where he often served as an usher.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle for many years. He also loved traveling and especially loved the ocean and beaches. Rodney was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan

He was a loving and devoted husband of 20 amazing years and will be sadly missed by his adoring wife, Nola; his daughter, Amy (Scott) Restle and two grandchildren, Haley and Gavin, all of McDonald. He also leaves behind his sisters, Bobbie Kaloci, Jenny (Brian) Cox and Lisa (Shelley) Kaloci, as well as his sister-in-law, Alvera (Ed) Hawk and brother-in-law, Phillip Bruss and several nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Rodney’s life will be held at Noon on Friday, May 7, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, with full military honors following the church service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Rodney’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney Lee Kaloci please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.