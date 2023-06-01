YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney E. Rymer, 77, passed away early Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Rodney was born on June 4, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Bernitea (Ritchey) Rymer.

He worked as a lineman with Ohio Edison.

Rodney enjoyed trains, playing cards, and any type of sports, especially Ohio State football and

the Atlanta Braves.

He will be missed by his wife Lois, sons Randy (Amy) Rymer and Scott (Michelle) Rymer, daughter

Missy Kress, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three stepsons Steve (Patti) Burbrink,

Mark (Lori) Burbrink and Mike (Susie Banks) Burbrink, five step grandchildren, eight step great- grandchildren, and two sisters Becky and Ann.

Mr. Rymer was preceeded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Rodney, please visit our floral store.