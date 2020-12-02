Rocco “Rocky” Irilli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco “Rocky” Irilli passed away Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

He was the youngest son of the late Rocco and Immaculata (Capegreco) Irilli.

He leaves his wife, Cathleen Waddell Irilli, whom he married August 19, 1976; daughters, Suzanne Irilli and April Ann Irilli (Dan) Yeany; his beloved granddaughter, Gabriella Irilli-Crowley and brothers, Joseph (Doris) and Frank (Martha).

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia Marshall Irilli, whom he married in 1966 and who passed away in May of 1974 and a sister, Carmel Scarnecchia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time.

