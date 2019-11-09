Robin L. Wells, Amhurst, Ohio

AMHURST, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin L. Wells, 58, passed away unexpectedly following complications from a stroke on November 6, 2019.

Robin was born in Amherst, Ohio on January 11, 1961 to Robert and Shirley (Hamrick) Sponsler, Sr.



Robin was united in marriage to Paul Wells on February 14, 1987 who survives.



A woman of great faith, Robin believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior and followed his examples by serving on several mission trips in Canada as well as being active in her church home, North-Mar Church.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and crocheting. She loved adventure; traveling and camping extensively. However, and most importantly, Robin was a kind and generous woman who was devoted to her family. She was a caring wife, loving mother and dedicated “Ninnie” to her grandchildren.



Besides her husband of 32 years, Robin is survived by her daughters: Bobbie Jo Darhower and Billie Jo Derr; her grandsons whom she and Paul are raising Mason & Aaden Litz; her mother Shirley Sponsler; her grandchildren John Derr, Jr., Kassidy Parke, Makenzie Jones, Michael and Gabriel Darhower; her siblings Robert Sponsler Jr., Cynthia Smith, Marth Severt and Nick Sponsler.

She was preceded in death by her father in August of 2019 and her sister Retha Okernick.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fowler Community Church, 4665 OH-305, Fowler, OH 44418.To send flowers to the family of Robin L. Wells, please visit Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.