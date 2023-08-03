WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Williams Conway (90) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Robert was born on February 9, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents James and Elizabeth Conway.

He grew up in Boardman and graduated from Boardman High School.

He then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan.

His college education was interrupted for two years to complete his military service with the US Army.

Also, while attending General Motors Institute, he met his wife Shirley. They were married on September 5, 1958 in Pennsylvania and resided in Warren, Ohio. They were happily married for 60 years, living most of that time in the home they designed and built.

Robert worked for 40 years at Packard Electric Division of General Motors in various design, engineering, and facilities/maintenance roles.

Robert enjoyed traveling with the family in their Argosy trailer visiting extended family, historic sites, state parks, and national parks in the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Great Lakes regions. Travel in retirement took him to Yellowstone, Apostle Islands, and California. He was a life long learner with an avid interest in technology. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting trains, and home improvement projects.

Robert is survived by his three children; Suzanne (Thomas) Miranda, Robert (Deborah) Conway, and Thomas Conway as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents as well as his brothers and sisters Sarajane, Marilyn, David, and James.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 6 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, August 7 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. N.E. Warren, Ohio. A memorial service will directly follow calling hours on August 7.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Fellows Riverside Gardens Endowment or the General (Park) Endowment at the Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation at PO Box 596 Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.