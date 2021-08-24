Robert William Cable, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert William Cable, age 82 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, August 19, 2021.

He was born January 20, 1939 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Mr. Walter Cable and the late Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Peters Cable.

Mr. Cable worked for General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Cable and his sister, Darlene Miller.

Mr. Cable is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Beverly Moore Cable of Villa Rica; his daughters and son-in-law, Christine J. Steffy of Villa Rica and Charlotte J. and Scott Thomas of Villa Rica; his sons and daughter-in-law, Robert V. Cable of Lawrenceville and Bruce J. and Tammy Cable of Uniontown; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Geraldine and John Walters of Austintown, Ohio, Doris Pechatsko of Austintown, Ohio, Sharon and Mike Korsh of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, Linda and Tony Masi of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Karen and Richard Lee of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Helen Cable of Austintown,Ohio, Gene Cable of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Ronald and Ruth Cable of Brookville, Florida; grandchildren, Heather and Shawn Morris of Largo, Florida, Bobby and Ashley Cable of Winder, Georgia, Morgan Cable of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Alyssa and Chris Rentfrow of Matthews, North Carolina, Olivia Grace Rentfrow of Matthews, North Carolina, Ashley Cable of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Cash Thomas of Villa Rica and Jayden Thomas of Villa Rica; great-grandchildren, Eli Garcia of Tampa, Florida, Zeke Figer of Largo, Florida, Luna Morris, Ayla Morris, Lucy Morris and Tiki Morris, all of Largo, Florida and mother-in-law, Wilma Moore of Hubbard, Ohio.

Following services in Villa Rica, Georgia, Mr. Cable will return to his home state of Ohio where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield, Ohio from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield, Ohio with Reverend Rob McFarland officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, Ohio.

