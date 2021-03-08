Robert William “Bill” Hamilton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert William “Bill” Hamilton, 91, of Champion passed away on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at home with his family by his side.



He was born on April 6, 1929, in Rosemont, West Virginia, the son of the late Arkie Clark and Leah (Louk) Hamilton.



Bill was a graduate of Beverly High School, West Virginia.

He spent several years serving his country in the United States Navy, then continued his military career in the Air Force for an additional four years.

He moved to Warren and worked at Republic Steel, LTV, WCI before retiring in 1990.

After retiring, he enjoyed golfing Cranberry Golf Course, traveling all over the country, including a trip to Australia and kept busy with jigsaw puzzles during the winter months and working in his yard during the summer.



He married Lois Michael Hamilton on February 14, 1983 and they shared 38 years of marriage and happy memories together.



Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter Debra Neidhart of North Carolina; his stepsons Michael (Susan) Braithwaite of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Richard (Teresa) Braithwaite of Roxboro, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren; his sisters Vonda Marstiller of Streetsboro and Carolyn Johnson of Ravenna, Ohio.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters Clair Wooddell, Delores Tacy, Margaret Lambert, Ellen Alderman and his brothers Arkie Clark Jr. and Herb Hamilton.



Visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, with services immediately following. Pastor Kyle Tennant will be officiating the service.



Bill will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1128 State Rd., Warren, OH 44481 or to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.