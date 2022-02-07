AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Toth, 71, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Robert, affectionately known as “Bob“ or “Bob the Barber,” was born February 18, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of John and June (Barger) Toth.



Bob was a graduate of Chaney High School and Akron Barber College.

He owned and operated his business as a Barber for more than 50 years before retiring.



Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jody (Sabo) Toth; his children Shaun R. Toth and Justin P. Toth and grandchildren Kaley, Maddie, Lincoln and Kenzie Toth.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Tom Toth.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

