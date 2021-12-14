AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Selitski, 93, of Austintown, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Austinwoods Health Care Center.



Affectionately known as Bob, he was born October 20, 1928 in Gypsum, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter and Uda (Balint) Selitski.



Bob served his country in the United States Navy.

Prior to retirement in 1994, he worked in the maintenance department for Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

Bob was active and enjoyed walking, biking and gardening. He enjoyed painting and would always add his signature touch, two birds. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marian Selitski.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 70 years, the former Vera Hart; his daughter Linda (Brian) Jenkins; his grandchildren Dan (Karen Towne) Pratt and Lindsey Pratt; and his great grandchildren Ben and Nora Pratt.



A private celebration of life will be held.

Bob was a lover of life and would often leave you with this, “hang loose.”

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

