Robert W. Demes, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Demes, 93 of Salem, formerly of Canfield, died Friday morning, December 4, 2020, at his residence.

Robert was born March 1, 1927, in Canfield, a son of the late John and Mary (Kohler) Demes and was a lifelong area resident.

Robert served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was co-owner with his brother, Steve, of Demes Tool and Die for 25 years before working at General Motors for 20 years, retiring in 1997.

He loved vintage cars, and along with repairing them, he enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Robert loved to make people laugh. He was a big teaser, always had a joke and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Mildred M. McCluggage, whom he married October 10, 1948; his children, Sandra L. (Robert “Bud”) Hough of Ellsworth, Robert L. (Kris) Demes of Berlin Center, John Gary (Donna Mae) Demes of Berlin Center and Julie (Patrick) Hill of Canfield; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Barnes and three brothers, Steve Demes, John Demes and Edward Demes.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Private services will be held for the family.

