Robert W. Bingham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” W. Bingham, 62, of Warren, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Bob was born September 20, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert C. and Nancy Lee (Sexton) Bingham.



Bob was a jack-of-all-trades and was always offering his talents to anyone in need. Bob was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Indians and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents.



Bob is survived by his children, Robin DiGiacomo, Chrissy Foster, Brandon Bingham (Teresa Tatar) and Robert “Bobby” C. Bingham (Airica Zarbaugh); his siblings, Brenda (Mike) Bradley, Shelley (Mike) Holton, Paula (Dave) Snyder, Annette Himes and William (Alison) Bingham; his grandchildren, Seth, Isabella, Donovan, Aaron, Vincent, Lincoln, Christian, Landon, Bella, Dillon, Blake and Jaxson; his great-grandson, Santino and several nieces and nephews, especially Dakota and Paul. Bob is also survived by Bobbie K., who always remained dear to his heart.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Robert “Bob” Bingham, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.