Robert Trego Wright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Trego Wright, age 96, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.



Robert was born June 29, 1924 in Burlington, New Jersey to Mary Frances Trego Wright and Hobart I. Wright. The family moved to Riverton, New Jersey, where they lived and where Bob attended school.

Bob left high school to join the Navy, January 1943, serving in both the American and Pacific Theaters as a SeaBee, exemplifying both the patriotism and sacrifice of young men to serve their nation in World War II.



Returning home in January 1946, he married Nancy Jane Wolfe on March 16, 1946 in Riverton, New Jersey. Their family grew to include Nancy (William) Deal of Canfield, Ohio, James (Linda) Wright of Atco, New Jersey, Donna (David, deceased) Orlof of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Barbara (Richard) Schleher of Lawrenceville, New Jersey.



Bob also leaves grandchildren, Alyssa (Michael) Deal-Antoine of Chicago, Illinois, Mandi (Jonathan) Duran of Macedonia, Ohio, Christopher Orlof of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Arnie Orlof of Richmond, Virginia and Kate (Daniel) Hurrey of Hamilton, New Jersey.



Although Bob enjoyed every visit with his children and grandchildren, he especially enjoyed being a great-grandfather to Ryan and Lexie Antoine of Chicago and to his youngest great-granddaughter, Skylar of Macedonia Ohio, who always made him laugh.



Bob drove a truck delivering U.S. Pipe for 35 years on the east coast, meeting many fellow drivers, before retiring in 1986.



After vacationing on Sanibel Island for many years, Bob and Nancy retired to Florida, living in Cape Coral and later N. Fort Meyers so they could be close to Sanibel and its beautiful beaches. There he enjoyed fishing, shelling and spending time with family and friends.



Bob and Nancy celebrated 57 years of marriage, with Nancy passing on July 8, 2003.



Having moved north to be closer to family, he made his home with his daughter, Nancy and her family in Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to family activities, Bob joined the AustinWoods Aquatic program at the Ursuline Center. He was a proud long time member, making many wonderful friends. He rarely missed a day at the pool and thoroughly enjoyed the special events, birthday celebrations, breakfast meetings and the Christmas dinners.



In 2001 the Florida Department of Education recognized the many aging World War II veterans who left school, friends and family to serve their country. It awarded Bob with a high school diploma, which he was extraordinarily proud to receive.



In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy, Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David C. Orlof; niece, Susan Lynn Snyder and cousin and dear friend, Lois Haines Snyder and her husband, John M. Snyder.



We will miss his wry sense of humor and stories of his life, his love of Jeopardy and ice hockey.



Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name, to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road Youngstown, OH 44509.

