Robert T. Campana, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Campana, 89, of Youngstown died early Wednesday morning, April 8 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman.

Robert was born November 25, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of the late Loreto and Onorina Campana. Robert served in the U.S. Army and had been truck driver for Gateway Transpotation/Maislin for 30 years and St. Johnsbury for another 14 years before retiring in 1993.

He was a member of St. Michael church and life long member of the Teamsters union.

Robert was a person who was always ready to lend a hand to anyone that needed help, family, friends and neighbors. He was affectionately known as “The Mayor of Berkshire” by many of his neighbors where he lived. He also loved to dance. You couldn’t keep him off the dance floor at parties and weddings.

Robert leaves his wife, the former Regina C. Buser whom he married July 16, 1953. He also leaves two sons, David (Mary Ellen) Campana of Canfield and Mark (Sue) Campana of Millville, Minnesota and one daughter, Loreta (Robert) Lape of Boardman. He will also be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Robert also leaves his sister, Ann Soich of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, John Campana and a sister, Dora Wielbruda.

Private services were held for the family.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

