WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab.

Skip attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He married his wife Delleen Schwab on November 4, 1968. They were blessed with 49 wonderful years of marriage.

Skip worked and retired from Brainard Strapping Steel Mill and attended Grace Fellowship Church.

He was an die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and never missed watching a game. He also loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed his old-time country music and the memories it brought back. He enjoyed his friends from McDonald’s and lifelong friends Tony and Danny.

Skip is deeply missed by his two sons, Jeffery (Kim) Schwab, of Wentzville, Missouri and Bob (Amy) of Champion; five grandchildren, Jason Scott Schwab, Robert Justin Schwab, Hannah Marie Schwab, Jenna Smith, and Tanner Riffle; great grandson, Jordan Allan Schwab; and his brother, John Schwab.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Delleen Schwab; sister Betty Russell; and brother Luther (Mick) Schwab.

A special thank you to Expand Health at Home and Traditions Health Palliative team for their excellent care and compassion provided to Skip and the family during his last months.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday October 7, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with a memorial to follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations, in memory of Skip, to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit their website at St.jude.org.

