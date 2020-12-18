Robert S. Kloss, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. Kloss, 97, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Robert was born on February 7, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio to Dr. George L. and Catherine Scott Kloss.

He was a 1941 graduate of Newton Falls High School and the American Savings and Loan Institute.

Robert proudly served his country for 41 months as a member of the United States Navy Sea Bees during World War II stationed in Rhode Island, New Guinea and the Philippines.

Robert was employed by Atlas Powder at the Ravenna Arsenal and Phillips Heating Company prior to beginning a career in banking with Trumbull Savings and Loan Company. He was employed by Home Savings and Loan Company for 30 years, retiring as Vice President of Personnel.

Robert was an active member of the Newton Falls and Austintown communities, serving as the former treasurer of Newton Falls and former member of the Board of Public Affairs, member and past commander Newton Falls Post 236 American Legion, where he recently received a certificate of continuous service for 75 years. He was a member of Newton Falls Lodge #462 F & AM and a 32-degree Mason, Valley of Youngstown. Robert was past president of both the Newton Falls and Austintown Kiwanis Club and former treasurer of Austintown Kiwanis. He also served as the Lt. Governor of Division 21, Kiwanis International. A resident of Austintown for 60 years, he was a former member of Austintown Township Park Board and the Board of Education. He served 50 years as treasurer of the Austintown Touchdown Club. In 1991, he was inducted into the Austintown Growth Foundation Hall of Fame. He was a current member and former treasurer of Curbstone Coaches and Austintown Growth Foundation.

Robert was a 60-year member of Trinity United Methodist Church and its Mar-Sing Sunday School Class.

Robert is survived by his wife, the former Caryl Jones Kloss, whom he married May 14, 1948; his children, Marilyn Heaven, Bryan (Pam) Kloss, Richard (Sandy) Kloss and David (Kristen) Kloss; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services with military honors will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Windsor House of Canfield and Harbor Light Hospice for the care given to Robert.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 30 West Front Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

