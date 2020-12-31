Robert “Russ” Russell, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Russ” Russell entered eternal life early Christmas morning, Friday, December 26, 2020 as the snow gently fell providing him with one last White Christmas. Russ passed away peacefully and is reunited with the love of his life Charlene as they live together in eternal glory with our Lord!



Russ was born in Alliance, Ohio on May 10, 1939 to Carol and Larry Russell and eventually moved back to his hometown to be with old friends and as a staunch supporter of Alliance Aviator athletics.

Russ graduated from Alliance High School and soon moved to Youngstown after marrying his high school sweetheart Eleanor Charlene Pasco, their love would be passionate and undying, continuing even after Charlene succumbed to cancer and passed away in May 2008.

Russ reflected a strong work ethic working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube at night and attending college at Youngstown College, later to be known as Youngstown State University, during the day so he could earn his Business Degree.

Through hard work and determination, all during a period of time when he was beginning a family with his first two sons, Russ graduated with a Business Degree from Youngstown College and soon thereafter began his career with Wean United Industries as an expediter and held high level Executive positions in supply chain management working on national and international projects as an executive with Wean Untied for decades.

Russ, as he was affectionately called by his love Charlene, enjoyed 47 years of marriage with his beautiful “Char” and provided a wonderful and lively home environment for his family, including his four sons.

After moving from Alliance to the northside of Youngstown for a short period of time, Russ then bought his first and only house in Liberty township where he and Char worked hard to provide a loving and engaging home for their four sons.

Many beautiful Christmas celebrations were a product of the couples love for the Christmas holiday and Russ as the original Santa with Mrs. Santa by his side, instilled the importance of love and family into their sons. Annual vacations to Presque Isle on Lake Erie were a product of the commitment and love Russ and Char had for their family. These annual treks to Presque Isle continued after the four sons had grown reflecting the love for family togetherness that was created by these loving parents.

Russ and Char would attend their son’s athletic events at Liberty as each son would graduate from Liberty High School, Russ and Char truly enjoyed supporting their sons through their high school endeavors! Russ instilled in his sons the importance of sacrifice for family, a strong work ethic, and love for his wife! Russ would maintain the same home in Liberty township for over 40 years until moving back to his hometown Alliance, Ohio where he was able to travel and see old friends from high school cross country and was a regular attendee of Alliance High School sporting events, Mount Union football games and attended many Ohio State football games with his sister Kathy and his sons in maintaining family relationships.

Russ passed on his passionate fandom in his sons for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Vikings, often attending Pirate Opening Day and watching games with his sons at their homes.

Russ is survived by his sister Kathy, his four sons, Victor (Michelle), Stephen, Theodore (Tammy) and Charlie (Beth). Russ is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Kat, Lauren, Stefan, Olivia, Taylor, Emily, Lauren and Aidan and great-grandchildren Mattie, Mya and a soon to be born great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents Carol and Lawrence and the love of his life Charlene.



“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me.” (Psalm 23)



In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alliance High School Alumni Association, PO Box 3123, Alliance, Ohio 44601.



Private services have been held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Russ will be laid to rest next to his wife at Greenhaven Cemetery.

