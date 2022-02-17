CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Raymond Allard, age 90 of Cortland passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 12, 1932, to the late Harold and Sarah Allard.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. Prather Allard; sisters, Patricia Mancini, Betty Jo Soich and Sally Hill; brother, Harold “Bud” Allard, Jr.



Robert was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1949.

After graduating he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Columbus until his honorable discharge.

Once back home he attended Youngstown State University which led to his achieving a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

He was able to put his education to practice working at Packard Electric until his retirement after 45 years. Upon retirement he and Carol wintered in N. Fort Myers, Florida.



Robert’s family and faith were very important, spending time with family as often as possible and as a long-time member of St. Robert Catholic Church. He also served his community through the Knight’s of Columbus.

Robert was an avid golfer, bridge player, fisherman and sports enthusiast following his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians.



He is survived by his daughter, Diane (Tom Bergagna) Soulcheck of Youngstown, Ohio; son, Kevin (Janice) Allard of Hilliard, Ohio; grandson, Adam (Brianna) Soulcheck of Michigan City, Indiana; sister-in-law, Connie Allard of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and extended family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd. Cortland, OH 44410.

Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410.

Interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery.

