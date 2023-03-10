NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Polecat” Alan King, age 69, of Niles passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023.

He was born on December 31, 1953, in Glovers Gap, West Virginia to the late Max A. and Elsie L. Haines King.

Robert was a loving father and friend, who will be missed by those who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with family, Harley Davidson’s, working on cars, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his children; Crystal (Robert Hill) King, Tabitha King, Joseph King, and Mary (Ed) Skozen; grandchildren, Caden McCoy, and Emberlyn Greenawald.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Ave. Niles, OH 44446. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

