Robert Peter Strasser, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Peter Strasser loved life. If there was a fast car, German beer and (loud) rock and roll he was IN! His daughters grew up knowing that right next to their pictures in his wallet there were pictures of his cars. And they loved that about him. They were his proudest achievements, and they knew it.

Until his retirement, he was a 5th and 6th-grade teacher at Boardman Center Middle School and had a passion for bringing his classes alive and loved taking his history students on a journey across the American West on a simulated “Oregon Trail.” His favorite subject was recess, as a student and teacher, where he played football with the kids.

Bob passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, October 29, 2021 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was a proud son of two German immigrants and was born on October 6, 1940 in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood there, and never stopped visiting his grade school friends, relatives and favorite haunts. Go Steelers! Bob graduated from Youngstown State University and some of his best memories were with his lifelong brothers, the SAE’s.

Many people are lucky enough to find the love of their life, and Bob was twice blessed. His wife and mother to his girls, Maureen (Timlin) Strasser, preceded him in death. His wife Darlene (Metz) Strasser, was by his side, always up for adventure and a spin on the dance floor for the past 27 years. His parents Eva and Peter Strasser also preceded him in death.

He leaves his big sister Nancy (Jack) Hartzell, daughters, Loreen Strasser of Chicago, Corrine (Paul) Bierman of Peachtree City, Georgia and Marni (Steve) Durham of Cincinnati, Ohio. He delighted in his grandchildren and shared with them his incredible joy and thrill of cars, history and jokes. Jake Durham and John Peter “JP” Bierman will always have memories of Grandpa Strasser driving too fast while they loved every minute of it. He also adored his granddaughters, Haley Bierman and Ashley Bierman (Alex) Bergold. His great-grandson, Zayn Bergold made him smile and laugh. Lastly, we cannot forget his “other daughter”/dog, Molly, who will miss her Dad tremendously.

Bob, Bovian, Robert and Dad will live on in all of us that were lucky enough to know him.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W Main Street, Canfield, OH at 10:30 a.m.

A service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the church. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to www.animalcharityofohio.org.

