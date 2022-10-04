AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich.

Bob was a graduate of Niles McKinley and later earned his Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts from Youngstown State University.

Prior to retirement, he worked for General Motors for 43 years in the paint department. He was a track official for the Greater Youngstown Track Official Association for 25 years.

He also belonged to the Midwest Labor Press Association for 20 years and the Union Editor Local Union 1112.

He loved a long ride on his motorcycle and dearly loved his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Marcey (Schimley) Havaich, whom he married November 23, 1973; his daughters Cari (Brian) Foster and Stacey (Bryan) Hunter; his grandchildren Connor, Charlize, Colton, Brooke and Bianca; and his brother Thomas (Connie) Havaich.

Per his wishes there will be private services.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

