YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” N. Cochran, 71, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.



Born on December 15, 1950 in Calhoun, Georgia, Bob was the son of Dewey and Hestie (Stewart) Cochran.



Bob was a graduate of East High School and the New Castle School of Trade, where he later taught.

Bob was a member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club. He collected comic books, loved to watch movies and was overly generous with his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice D. Cochran, whom he married September 6, 1969 and died February 24, 2021 and his brother, Roy Cochran.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Jeanne (Brian) Arthur and Bob Cochran; his grandchildren, Darien, Brianna, Gwendolyn and Cali and his brothers Jack (Maryann) Cochran, Bill (Peggy) Cochran and Buddy Cochran.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., where a service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

The family requests that those in attendance wear masks.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Robert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.