Robert Martin Motok, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Martin Motok (Bob), 57, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was born in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, in 1962 to John and Elizabeth (Betty) Motok.

Bob lived most of his life in Warren and Hubbard, Ohio, where he and his wife, Monica, raised their two daughters, Kayla and Sarah.

Bob was a gifted welder who worked most recently at Girard Machining.

He loved the game of golf and inspired others to enjoy and play the game by the rules. If you asked him for a mulligan (by some family members) he would respond, “if you can sleep with yourself after, by all means.”

He lived his life believing the best in others and with an unassuming quietness. Bob was a devout Browns fan who waited patiently for a winning season throughout his life watching each week with his brothers. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and adored his daughters bragging often of their accomplishments which he was extremely proud of. He was loved and will be missed greatly by his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth (Betty) Motok.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Monica Motok; his daughters, Kayla (AJ) Albrecht and Sarah Motok of Hubbard; two sisters and a brother, Ellen (Dave) Albrecht of Cortland, David (Denise) Motok of Frederick, Maryland and Nancy (John) Ticherich of Cincinnati; many nieces and nephews who will miss their “Me-Bob”, Hillary (Matt) Barbian, Ben and Rachel Albrecht, Dave and Cassie Motok and Chris and Alec (Ticherich), as well as his great-nieces, Chloe and Meredith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow the services.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

