Robert M. Bishop, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Bishop, fire controlman, petty officer, first class, United States Navy, USS Tennessee, BB43, was born near New Somerset, Ohio, on December 19, 1920, a son of the late William and Emma Wilson Bishop.

Robert “Bob” Bishop, 98, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, at home. He was surrounded by his family.

Bob was a 1939 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1940. Bob was aboard the Battleship USS Tennessee, BB43, anchored in Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack on December 7, 1941. The ship made 13 major amphibious operations before getting to Tokoyo Bay, including the Battle of Surigao Strait, Philippine Islands, on October 25, 1944. Bob served his country during the Korean Conflict and served on the USS Shenandoah. Bob was honorably discharged in March of 1952.

He returned home to West Austintown, Ohio, where he began his career in the steel mills in the Mahoning Valley. Prior to retirement, Bob worked at U.S. Steel Ohio Works until its closing in 1980, then worked as a private consultant for various companies and retired at age 90 from McDonald Steel.

He was a member of the former Hillman Lodge #481 F& AM, where he was master in 1998, a current member of Wick Lodge #481 F& AM, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite – Valley of Youngstown, where he received the Meritorious Service Award in 1992. He was active in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association Youngstown- Warren Chapter from 1970-2011 and American Legion Post #301. He also was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics and a Chaplain of United Veterans Council.

Bob was a lifetime member of West Austintown First United Methodist Church, where he was a Lay Leader, Sunday School Teacher and participated in various other roles.

Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Bishop, whom he married January 11, 1943 and recently passed away April 12, 2019 and his siblings Margaret, Neva, Kenneth, Clara, Floyd, Jack and Harold.

Bob is survived by his children, Joyce Bayless of Austintown, Sue (Bob) Blake of Florida and Gay (John) Blackann of Austintown; his grandchildren, Tami Carbonaro, Cindy Valoura, Bobbie Cole, Brad Blake, Terry Blake, Joshua Blackann, Jonathan Blackann and ten great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Tuesday, August 27, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the West Austintown First United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A Masonic Service will be held Monday evening at the conclusion of the calling hours.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Jeffery Harrison, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., at the church, followed by military honors.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the West Austintown First United Methodist Church fund in Bob’s name.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to caregivers Jeri Lynn Guittar, Sandra Loswego, Kelly Cochran, Debbie Moorhouse, Kathy Barbe and also to the staff of Ohio Living Hospice, especially Francine Horn, Chaplain Dan Tayman and Sue Gans for their loving and compassionate care of their father and mother.

