CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Sten, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Cortland Healthcare.



Robert was born on August 16, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Adolf and Hannah Sten.



He was a graduate of Braceville High School and continued his education receiving his degree in mechanical engineering from Youngstown State University.

He worked as a tool and die maker and then as a tool engineer for Packard Electric and then Delphi before retiring in 1998 from General Motors.

He and his wife, Olga, whom he married in 1972, made their residence in Howland for 45 years, until they moved to Cortland.



He attended and was a member of the Howland Community Church.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities with friends and family, including hunting, boating, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking and golf. He also prided himself on his carpentry work, having made various items for his family.



Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Olga (Marunchak) Sten, whom he married on October 29, 1972; two sons, Stephen (Kris) Sten of Cincinnati, Ohio and Gregory (Cheryl) Sten of Randolph, New York; four grandchildren, Shelby, Jay, Will and Caitlynn Sten; a sister, Barbara (Earl) Hartford of Braceville, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Melissa (Louis) Olesky of Braceville, Ohio, Michael (Lori) Hartford of Newton Falls, Ohio, Carol (Steve) Merritt of Ambler, Pennsylvania and Sharon (Kenneth) Martinko of Warren, Ohio and great-niece and nephews, Alena Olesky, Matthew (Catherine) Merritt and Ryan Merritt.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Bernard Sten and a sister-in-law, Janet Sten.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE #2427 in Warren, where services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will follow at Howland Township Cemetery.



Family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Howland Community Church.



