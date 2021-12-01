Robert L. Robison, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Robison of Cortland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 10, 1940, to the late Bernard Paul Robison and Margaret Scofield Mullett.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to those who knew him. His greatest joy in life was his family. He frequented many sporting events whether his kids and grandchildren were involved or not. He really enjoyed going to basketball games and track meets. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Robison; children, Mark Robison, Doug (Monica) Robison, Sheri (Ron Wolfe, Jr.) Bolotenny, Tracy (Mark) Greb and Denise Kendall; grandchildren, Alex (Mariah) Robison, Braeden Robison, Lynda Grace Greb, Marcus Greb, Danny (Marlana) Greathouse, Nicholas Bolotenny, Courtney (Benji) Kendall-Glaske and Zach (Daniela) Kendall; great-grandchildren, Ellie Nicole Greathouse, Lucas Grant Kendall and Monty James Kendall and many other family members.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Robison.



Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 108 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

Family requests that guest in attendance please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.

