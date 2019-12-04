Robert L. Riddle, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Riddle, 65 of Farmdale, passed away Friday morning, November 29, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.



Robert was born on August 12, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Garlan and Villa (McElhaney) Riddle.



Robert was a lifetime local fisherman and loved talking fishing with his buddies. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and building small concrete, decorative houses. Robert and his family worked together and completed many home improvement projects. He enjoyed speaking with his children and grandchildren on lessons on living a better life.



Robert worked many of his younger years caring for and training harness racing horses. After that, taking the knowledge and training he received about water well pumps from his brother Doug and water well drilling from many area well drillers; Robert was able to start his own small business, servicing local water wells and pumps for more than 30 years.



Robert will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Donna (Sombelon) Riddle, meeting in 1974, marrying on January 24, 1984; his children, Bree Riddle of Florida, Robert A. Riddle of Farmdale and Kayla A. Riddle of Cortland; grandchildren, Kasandra, Derek and Kai and great-grandchildren, twins, Eli and Levi all of Florida; brothers, Douglas Riddle of Niles and Charles and Jack Millikin of Warren and sisters, Kathy Millikin of Warren, Tammy (Joseph) Escott of Hubbard, Nancy Tondy of Boardman and Tracy Knecht of Wadsworth. He also leaves to remember him an aunt and uncle, many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, David L. Raub; grandfather, Lawrence A. McElhaney; grandmother, Nancy J. (Hart) Cowger; stepgrandfather, Raymond R. Cowger and uncle, Ronald B. McElhaney.



Per Robert’s request, cremation has taken place and was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



The date and time for his committal service are pending but it will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland.

