Robert L. Luzadder, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Luzadder, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 21 surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on June 24, 1935, a son of the late Harold and Margaret Luzadder (Phillips).

He had retired from General Motors in 1996, where he was a material handler.

Bob loved his family being around him and would always say, “You don’t have to rush off” when you were leaving. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed putting puzzles together. He also loved trout fishing, watching the birds and other wildlife in his yard and making chocolate chip pancakes on Sunday mornings. He enjoyed spending his time playing horseshoes, cornhole and Bocce.

Bob was happily married to the late Claudia Luzadder (Gibson) on January 8, 1956.



Robert is survived by his children, Gary (Diane) Luzadder, Tracie Luzadder and Bobby (Lisa) Luzadder of Lordstown; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Luzadder, Jennifer (Pete) Fannin and Kaylie (T.J.) Bevilacqua and his great-grandchildren Zoie, Brielle and Grayson. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Hall and Nancy Ashby of West Virginia and his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wilson and Joan Gibson.

Besides his parents and his wife, Robert is predeceased by his brother, Gene Luzadder.



Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Service will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m.

