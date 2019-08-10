Robert L. “Bob” Davies, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Davies, 86, of Canfield, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Canfield Place.



Born September 18, 1932 in Akron, he is the late son of William and Dorothy (Bowden) Davies.



Bob served his country in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement he worked in the office at B.F. Goodrich for 35 years, as well as, Stark County Children and Family Services.

He was a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Canton and a current member of Calla Church. Bob was a member of PERI, where he served as a President of the Stark County Chapter and head of the calling committee. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Akron and the Canfield AARP Chapter 3104.



Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening and bowling, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan.



Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother William Davies.



Bob is survived by his companion of 11 years, Gail Owens; his sister Barbara (Ed) Harmon; his children Robert Jr. (Crystal) Davies, Deborah (Mel) Granberg, Gerald (Karen) Davies and Karen (Jeff) Placko; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandsons.



Family and friends will be received Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calla Church Memorial Fund in Bob’s name. The family would like to thank the staff of Canfield for their excellent and loving care of Bob.

To send flowers to the family of Robert “Bob” L. Davies, please visit Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral Homes.