Robert Kovacich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kovacich, 79, passed away Monday afternoon, August 2, 2021, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Robert was born January 16, 1942, in Niles, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Knezich) Kovacich.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1959 and had attended Youngstown State University.

He was a US Army Veteran, serving from 1960 to 1963 and had served in Korea.

Bob had worked for Higley’s Flowers and was the owner / operator of Bob’s Lawn Service for many years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Bob was an avid fisherman; he loved to cook and garden. He was also a diehard Cleveland Indians and Browns, and YSU Football fan.

He leaves His wife of almost 53 years, the former Joan Priley, whom he married September 14, 1968. Bob also leaves two siblings; Mike (Pat) Kovacich of Warren and Rose Mary (Earl) Ward of Austintown, sisters in law; Marie (Daniel) Di Thomas of Canfield, and Sylvia Kovacich of Niles, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Richard (Kimberly) Salmen and David Salmen and a great nephew Richard Salmen Jr., who were very special to him.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by four brothers; Nick, Louis, Joseph, and Thomas, and three sisters; Anne, Mildred, and Martha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Canfield where friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Bob’s name to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Canfield Chapel.

