YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown.

Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1977.

He had worked as a welder for Warren Fabricating Co. for many years. Robert then worked for several other local fabricating shops until he retired.

He enjoyed working on his car and motorcycle. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to camping trips and sitting by a bonfire.

Besides his mother, Carol Eckman of Youngstown, he is survived by a brother, Kenny (Nancy) Kester of Youngstown; a sister, Myrna (Alan) Peachock of Youngstown; two nieces and two great-nephews.

Besides his father, Robert was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ralph Eckman; a brother, Jeffrey (Mary) Kester and a sister, Cheryl (Nick) Mshar.

Friends may call on Friday, January 20 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to offset costs.

