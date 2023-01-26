YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence.

He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway.

Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been employed as an Investment Counselor. He had also been an Air Traffic Controller and stationed in the weather tower in the Twin Cities.

Bob was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Bob was a member of Mensa and a National Merit Scholar. He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church. He was a Senior DeMolay in the Youngstown Chapter; a member of Western Star Lodge No. 21, F & A.M. where he served as Master in 2007 and was the current Treasurer; a member of Argus Lodge No. 545, F & A.M.; a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Youngstown, where he served as Thrice Potent Master in 2017, Sovereign Prince in 2011, received the Meritorious Service Award in 2015 and served on the Wardrobe Committee. In York Rite of Freemasonry, Bob was a member of Youngstown Chapter No. 93 Royal Arch Masons, where he served as High Priest in 2013, Buechner Council No. 107 Royal and Select Masons, where he served as Illustrious Master in 2014 and St. John’s Commandery No. 20 Knights Templar, where he served as Eminent Commander in 2012, received the Meritorious Service Award from Grand Commandery in 2020 and the Knight York Cross of Honor in 2015. He was also a member of the St. Lawrence Council, Allied Masonic Degrees, where he served as Sovereign Master in 2020. Bob was active in local theatre in both Youngstown and Warren and enjoyed Golf and Bird Watching.

Bob is survived by several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister, Pamela L. Ellway and his grandparents, Warren and Margretta Kollar and Arthur and Gwendoline Ellway.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd. Canfield, OH 44406, followed by a Masonic Service at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service at 11:15 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be given to the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

