AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Robert J. “Fuzzy” Fossaceca, 70 of Austintown. He passed away early Monday January 10, 2022 at (Main) Mercy Health.

Born September 6, 1951, Bob became a son to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Chesney) Fossaceca.

A Struthers graduate, he served our country and became a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was employed at Youngstown Steel door upon retiring in 2007.

“Fuzzy” was an avid sports fan and all that had the pleasure of meeting him soon learned his die-hard loyalty to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Raiders. He actively paraded his love for sports coaching (1984-2019) his kids’ football and baseball teams in Austintown leagues and schools. His love for coaching even carried over onto his granddaughters’ softball careers.

Bob is reunited with his beloved wife and son. Joy (Mackall), whom he married May 1, 1971 and has missed since May 15, 2011, losing her battle to cancer, as well as his son, Anthony, who passed suddenly in 2018.

Bob leaves behind one brother and two sisters, Louise “Lou” Miller of Poland, Patricia Blose of Youngstown and Frank Fossaceca of Youngstown. He will be very much missed by Erin Rodgers, his daughter, who blessed him with his two granddaughters, Jenna and Alyssa, of Austintown, whom he loved with all his heart.

All services were private, as requested by family for safety and health due to the pandemic.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Donations and celebrating his life can be made to Lane Family Funeral Homes on behalf of the family.

