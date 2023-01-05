YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco.

On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to the former Judy McClain with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.

A 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Bob continued his education at Youngstown State University earning a degree in Journalism.

Bob was employed in the newspaper industry for over 40 years and was currently working for the New Castle News as a paginator. Bob was also employed part time at the Hollywood Racino as a teller for horse racing which he truly enjoyed.

Bob began his love of statistics as a young man keeping men’s softball stats for his father. He was an avid fantasy football fan and he enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife Judy; parents, John and Lucinda; sister, Linda (Ron) Rowe; brother, John Fusco; nieces, Madison and Sydney whom he adored; countless friends and extended family. He also leaves his beloved feline companions, Butter and Kiki.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, Fellowship Hall Entrance, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of gifts the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bob’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.

