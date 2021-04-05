Robert (John) Ammons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert (John) Ammons, age 85, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.



Robert was born September 6, 1935 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to the late Allen and Gertrude (Seburn) Ammons. He was raised on the family farm in Vienna.



Robert was a graduate of the Ohio University.

He was a successful accountant, retiring in his forties to enjoy gardening, all sports and was an avid reader.



Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Belden, Jesse Ammons, Lois Geiwitz, Dorothy Klug, Judson Ammons and Richard Ammons.



Robert is survived by his sister Patricia (Burns) Sabo of Plano, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes

